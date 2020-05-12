Buhari nominates 42 ambassadors

The Nigerian Senate Plenary [PHOTO CREDIT: @NGRSenate]

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated 42 career diplomats he wants the Senate to confirm as ambassadors.

He forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate seeking confirmation of their appointments “in accordance to section 171(2)(1c) and Subsection 4 of the 1999 constitution.

His letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

The nominnes are, C. O Nwachukwu (Abia), A. Kefas (Adamawa), R. U Brown (Akwa Ibom), G. A, Odidibo (Anambra), O. C Onowu (Anambra), Y. S Sulieman (Bauchi), E. S Agbana (Bayelsa), B. B.M Okoyen (Bayelsa), G. M Okoko (Benue), A. M Garba (Borno) and M. I Bashir (Borno).

Others are, M. O Abang (Cross River), A. E Alote (Cross River), G. E Edokpa (Edo), A. M Maduwike (Enugu), Adamu Lamua (Gombe), Innocent Iwejuo (Imo), A. S Abubakar (Jigawa), Y. A Ahmed (Jigawa), S. D Umar (Kaduna), A. A Sule (Kano), G. Y Hamza (Kano), N. Rini (Katsina), Ahmed Rimawa (Katsina), M. Manu (Kebbi) and I. R Ocheni (Kogi).

Also appointed are, I. A Yusuf (Kogi), M. Abdulraheem (Kwara), W. A Adedeji (Lagos), A. U Ogah (Nasarawa), A. A Musa (Niger), N. A Kolo (Niger), H. O Olaniyon (Ogun), A. R Adejola (Ogun), O. E Awe (Ondo), O. O Aluko (Osun), E. A, Alatishe (Osun), V. A Adeleke (Oyo), M. S Adamu (Plateau), I. N Charles (Rivers), M. Ifu (Taraba) and B. B Hamman (Yobe).

The president also sent the names of two nominees to fill existing vacancies as non-executive directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

They are Diana Okonta (South-south) and Yiana Kali (North-east).

Mr Buhari also appointed four members of the board of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission. He sent their names in compliance with section 2(2) of the Nigeria law reform act no 7 of 1979.

They are Jummai Audi, chairman; Edele Chima, commissioner; Bassey Dan, commissioner and Mohammed Ibrahim, commissioner.

The Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, thereafter, moved a motion relying on order 1(b) of the Senate standing rules for the upper chamber to expedite action on the president’s request for the confirmation of the NDIC nominees.

In his ruling, Mr Lawan underscored the need for the upper chamber to “fast-track the process” to enable committees to screen the nominees.

He, thereafter, referred the confirmation request of the NDIC nominees to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Financial Institutions.

The Committee was given two weeks to report back to the Senate.

