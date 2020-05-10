JAMB indicts 195 candidates for examination malpractices, delists 9 centres — FULL LIST

Related News

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has published the names of 195 candidates who it said engaged in a series of examination infractions in the 2020 examination.

The examination board detailed this in its weekly bulletin released today.

It said of the 1,945,983 candidates who sat for the 2020 examination, prima facie cases of examination misconduct have been made against the named candidates. See the full list below.

The misconduct by the candidates, it said, include examination by proxy, connivance to cheat, smuggling of phones and electronic devices into the examination hall, attempt to cheat, unruly behaviour, double registration, tampering with exam documents, forceful entrance, faking of vital documents.

Most of the candidates listed were either indicted for examination by proxy or connivance to cheat.

Imo State, with 25 candidates, ranks top among states with the highest number of candidates indicted. Anambra ranks second with 16 candidates, while each of Enugu, Kano and Kaduna has 15 candidates on the list. Plateau has 13.

JAMB says it has also deregistered 9 examination centres, one for conniving with candidates to cheat, and the other eight for technical deficiencies.

The centres delisted are St. Anthony Comprehensive Secondary School, 83b Omuma Rd, Off Ama-Ogbonna, Aba, Abia State (Technical Deficiency); St. Josephs Institute, 20/22, Amaigbo/Mgbemena Lane by CIC, Uwani, Enugu, Enugu State (Technical Deficiency); Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State (Technical Deficiency); H. S. P. S. CBT Centre, Bishop Oyedepo Street, Opposite Omu-Aran Police Station, Alaka Junction Omu-Aran Kwara State (Technical Deficiency) and Darman Model College CBT Centre, 1 Holy Child Way, By Alakija Bus Stop, Mile 2 Badagry Expressway, Satelite Town (Technical Deficiency).

Others JAMB centres deregistered are Lafia Knowledge Centre, Bakah Sidi, Adjacent National Open University, Jos Road, Lafia Nasarawa, Nasarawa State (Technical Deficiency); Solid Rock Girls Academy, Ibadan Expressway, Opposite FGGC Sagamu, Ogun State (Technical Deficiency); Sejdom Global Ventures Limited, Beside Adelayo Academy, Alaagba, Iyana Church, Ibadan, Oyo State (Technical Deficiency) and MS World ICT Institute of Information Technology, No 84, Airport Road, Opp Chediya Uku, Nomansland,Kano, Kano State (Connived with Candidates to cheat).

The 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held between March 14 and April 4.

Earlier this month, JAMB announced an interim remittance of ₦3.5 billion to the federal government’s purse after the conduct of its 2020 examination.

See List Below: