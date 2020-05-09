Coronavirus: Nigeria’s confirmed cases exceed 4,000

Related News

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 4,151 as 239 new infections were announced Saturday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The country recorded additional 11 deaths, NCDC reported.

The agency in a late evening tweet said the new cases were reported from 15 states. These are Lagos, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Borno, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kwara, Oyo, Kaduna, Sokoto, Adamawa, Kebbi, Plateau, Ogun and Ekiti States.

The number of infections in the country has been increasing at a rapid rate.

So far, no new state has reported a case. Cases have been reported in 34 states and the FCT. Only Kogi and Cross River States are yet to report any case.

There was however a drop in the number of infections reported for Saturday compared to 386 reported on Friday.

While Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease in the country, cases in Kano and Borno States have continued to increase significantly.

BREAKDOWN

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 4, 151 infections have been reported in Nigeria since the index case in February. Of that number, 3,278 cases are still active, 745 have recovered and have been discharged, and 128 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 4,151 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 1,764cases, followed by Kano – 576, FCT – 343, Bauchi – 161, Borno – 159, Katsina – 156, Ogun – 115, Gombe – 110, Kaduna – 98, Sokoto – 96, Jigawa – 83, Edo – 67, Zamfara – 65.Oyo – 64, Osun – 38, Kwara – 30, Nasarawa – 25, Rivers – 21, Kebbi – 18, Delta – 17, Plateau – 17,Adamawa – 17, Akwa Ibom – 17, Taraba – 15, Ondo – 15, Yobe – 13, Ekiti – 13, Enugu – 10,Ebonyi – 7, Niger – 6, Bayelsa – 5, Benue – 2, Imo – 3, Abia – 2, Anambra – 1.

There has been an increase in infections since the government eased the lockdown on Monday.

Nigerians have been reported to be flouting safety guidelines put in place by the government to combat the spread of the disease.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, during the Presidential Taskforce briefing on Friday reiterated that the restrictions imposed by the government are not punitive rather, to save lives and prevent the uncontrolled spread of the COVID -19 within the communities.

He said Nigeria is presently at the community transmission phase and the country is beginning to witness high figures.

“This could be considered worrisome but for the fact that this rise is associated with our increased testing capacity, which has provided an opportunity to detect hitherto hidden cases,” he said.

“However, this increased testing does not translate to higher fatality rates as in the last few days, we have witnessed a good number of discharges and a continually reducing daily fatality rate.”