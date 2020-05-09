Coronavirus: 24 more almajiris, two health workers test positive in Jigawa

Related News

The Jigawa State government on Friday confirmed that two health workers, and 24 additional almajiris repatriated from Kano State tested positive for COVID-19.

The state’s commissioner for health, Abba Zakari, told reporters late Friday that the health workers contracted the disease at Federal Medical Centre, Birnin-Kudu and Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital in Dutse.

He said more health workers may have contracted the disease as more test results are being awaited.

Almajiris

Mr Zakari, who is also the chairman Jigawa taskforce on COVID-19, said an additional 24 samples of the returning almajiris tested positive. The state had earlier announced that 16 of the recently expelled almajiris tested positive.

The development is terrifying because only 148 out of 607 samples of the returning almajiris have so far been tested while 40 are already positive, Mr Zakari said.

There are over 1000 almajiris been quarantined at the Yakubu Gowon NYSC orientation camp.

Their samples have been taken for testing to ascertain their health status before they would be released to their respective homes or isolation centres.

The almajiris are from Kano, Kaduna, Gombe, Nasarawa, Plateau among others. Those that test positive have been transferred to isolation centres, the official said.

Jigawa now has a total of 85 confirmed cases with two deaths.