Coronavirus: Nigeria records 381 cases Thursday, highest so far

FILE: Doctors dressing up for their shift [PHOTO: THEWILL]
FILE: Doctors dressing up for their shift [PHOTO: THEWILL]

Nigeria, on Thursday, recorded its highest daily figure since its first COVID-19 case in February as 381 cases were reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

With the latest update, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 3,526 from 3,145 reported on Wednesday evening.

The public health agency in a tweet Thursday night said the new cases were reported in 18 states. These are Lagos, Kano, Jigawa, Zamfara, Bauchi, Katsina. Borno, Kwara, Kaduna, Gombe, Ogun, Sokoto, Oyo,, Rivers, Niger, Akwa Ibom, Enugu and Plateau states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 34 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease.

There was an increase in the number of infections reported for Thursday compared to 195 reported on Wednesday.

NCDC said on May 7, 381 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: As Nigeria relaxes curfew, country records highest daily COVID-19 cases

“Till date, 3526 cases have been confirmed, 601 cases have been discharged and 107 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 381 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos – 183, , Kano – 55, Jigawa – 44, Zamfara – 19, Borno – 9, Bauchi – 19, Katsina – 11, Kwara – 8, Kaduna – 7, Gombe – 6, Ogun – 5,Sokoto – 4, Oyo – 3, Rivers – 3, Niger – 2, Akwa Ibom – 1, Enugu – 1, Plateau – 1.

Lagos State still remains the epicentre for the disease in the country.

BREAKDOWN

Nigeria has so far tested 22,493 persons since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 3,526 infections have been reported in Nigeria since the index case in February. Of that number, 2,818 cases are still active, 601 have recovered and have been discharged, and 107 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 3,526 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 1,491 cases, followed by Kano – 482, FCT – 316, Borno – 125, Gombe – 109, Katsina – 106, Bauchi – 102, Ogun – 100, Kaduna – 90, Sokoto – 89, Jigawa – 83, Edo – 65, Zamfara – 65.Oyo – 55, Osun – 37, Kwara – 28, Kebbi – 18, Delta – 17, Akwa Ibom – 17, , Taraba – 15, Rivers – 17, Adamawa – 15, Yobe – 13, Ondo – 13, Ekiti – 12, Nasarawa – 11, Enugu – 9, Niger – 9, Bayelsa – 5, Ebonyi – 5, Plateau – 5, Benue – 2, Imo – 2, Abia – 2, Anambra – 1.

Since the government eased the lockdown on Monday, there have been reports of Nigerians flouting safety guidelines put in place by the government to combat the spread of the disease.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.