Coronavirus: Kano records five more deaths

The Kano State Ministry of Health on Thursday announced that five more patients died from coronavirus complications in the state.

The Ministry on its Twitter handle also said three more patients recovered from the disease and they were discharged from the isolation facility.

The five deaths announced by the Kano government early Thursday appear to be the same five deaths announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the NCDC announced five deaths across the country from the disease, taking the total fatality to 103. The NCDC did not, however, mention the state(s) where the five deaths occurred.

In its statement, the Kano State Ministry of Health also said that Kano has now recorded 427 confirmed cases of coronavirus. A total of 13 patients have died from the virus while six patients have recovered and have been discharged in the state.

Meanwhile, the state’s Association of Nurses and Midwives has confirmed that 18 of its members contracted the disease.

The Nigeria Medical Association had earlier said 34 doctors working in different health facilities across the state had also contracted the virus.

Although President Muhammadu Buhari imposed a total lockdown on Kano to check the spread of the disease, the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, announced that the lockdown would be relaxed on Mondays and Thursdays, allowing residents to shop for Ramadan food items.

The announcement came with some restrictions including mandatory social distancing and mandatory use of face masks during the relaxation of the lockdown. Also, only food markets were allowed to open.

Health experts have cautioned states against the hasty lifting of lockdown as the coronavirus pandemic may worsen. They said even if the ease on lockdown is effected, there is the need to continue observing physical distancing and hygiene measures.

Kano has the second highest number of Nigeria’s 3,145 coronavirus cases.