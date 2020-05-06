Coronavirus: Nigeria extends airport closure by four weeks

Related News

As parts of measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian government on Wednesday extended the closure of airports in the country by four weeks.

This decision was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the daily Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19.

Mr Mustapha, who doubles as the Chairman of the Task Force, said the decision was reached based on advice from experts.

“Tomorrow marks the last day for the enforcement of the closure of Nigeria’s airspace to flights.

“We have assessed the situation in the aviation industry and have come to the conclusion that given the facts available to us and based on the advice of experts, the ban on all flights will be extended for an additional four weeks,” he said.

The Nigerian government had on March 23 shut all international airports in the country for an initial period of one month. Following the one month completion, the airport closure was extended by two weeks.

The move was part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus which has affected over three million people worldwide.

However, the government said emergency and essential flights could be operated from any of the airports within the period.

Rising cases

Despite the shutdown, cases of coronavirus across the world have barely subsided as new cases are being announced daily by health authorities.

Nigeria recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.

As of Tuesday night, Nigeria has recorded 2950 cases of the virus. Of these, 481 have recovered and have been discharged and 98 deaths recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.