Lockdown Easing: PTF decries poor compliance by Nigerians

Related News

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has decried the level of non-compliance with directives of the partial lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier announced the gradual easing of the lockdown in the three states from May 4 to 17.

He said night curfews from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. will, however, be effected in the three states which have been on lockdown for over four weeks as part of measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

The relaxation was to reduce the negative effects of the lockdown on Nigerians and prevent layoffs as well as reawaken economic activities.

Last week, while explaining how the ease on lockdown will be implemented, the National Coordinator of the PTF, Sani Aliyu, said there will be no gatherings of more than 20 persons anywhere per time so as to ensure adherence to physical distancing.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how all precautionary measures, especially social distancing were flouted by people who visited banks on Monday.

Unsatisfactory

Speaking at the daily Task Force briefing on Monday, the Chairman, Boss Mustapha, said close monitoring of activities shows that the level of compliance was unsatisfactory especially with regards to social distancing and the use of masks.

He said “this is evident in the large crowd that stormed various banks within these states on Monday morning”.

”The PTF has been monitoring the level of compliance with some of the measures and early observations showed lack of compliance with social distancing and wearing of masks,” he said. “We note particularly the chaotic scenes around the banks and other financial institutions.”

”We must reiterate that the danger of infection is not over and that individual actions will contribute to the success or failure of our measures,” he said.

Interstate ban

Mr Mustapha, who doubles as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said the continuous evacuation of almajiris from different states defeats the purpose of interstate travel ban.

”The PTF has also received reports on the level of compliance with the nationwide ban on interstate movement,” he said. “The objective of the ban is to slow down the spread of virus across state boundaries.”

”There has been very noticeable relocation of almajiris from one state to another, up until yesterday,” he added. “With the ban on interstate movement, the continuation of this exercise will not be in alignment with the guidelines issued.”

Mr Mustapha advised enforcement agencies to do their jobs effectively and bring violators to book.

He, however, called on security agencies not to take laws into their hands, but follow due process in carrying out their duties.

The federal government earlier banned interstate movement for two weeks as part of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.