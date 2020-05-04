83 million Nigerians live in poverty – NBS

Related News

About 40 per cent of Nigerians (or 82.9 million people) live in poverty, the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics said in its latest report.

The NBS in its 2019 Poverty and Inequality report also said the poverty rate varied across states. It is highest in Sokoto where almost 90 per cent (87.73 per cent) of the population are poor and lowest in Lagos where 4.5 per cent of the population live in poverty.

The Urban Poverty rate is at 18.04 per cent while the Rural Poverty rate is 52.10 per cent.

Details later…