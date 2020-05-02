Buhari sacks NEMA DG, appoints replacement

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja.

No reason was given for the sack which was announced in a statement by Willie Bassey, the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Mr Bassey also announced the appointment of Muhammadu Muhammed as the new NEMA chief.

Mr Muhammed is a retired air vice marshal.

Read Mr Bassey’s full statement below.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERTION

SGF.50/S.13/VO/51​​​​​​
2nd May 2020

PRESS RELEASE

APPOINTMENT OF AVM MUHAMMADU ALHAJI MUHAMMED (Rtd.) AS NEW DG OF NEMA

​President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.) as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

2.​This appointment took effect from Thursday, 30th April, 2020, for an initial period of 4 years in accordance with Section 3 of the National Emergency Management Agency Act.

3.​The erstwhile Director General, Engr. Mustapha Y. Maihaja has been directed to handover all official matters to AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.) immediately.

4.​The President thanked the out-gone Director-General for his services and charged the new appointee to serve with diligence and commitment.

Willie Bassey
Director, Information
Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation

