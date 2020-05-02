Why Kano recorded ‘mysterious deaths’ – Official

Related News

The Kano State government on Friday said preliminary investigations into the recent unexplained deaths recorded in the state showed many victims died from malaria and Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM).

Many of the victims also had underlying medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, among others sicknesses, the official added.

Salihu Yakasai, spokesperson to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, said many of the victims could not get adequate medical attention before they passed on.

The state government, in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO), The Africa Centre for Disease Control, and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are investigating the deaths to ascertain the causes, which many had linked to the ravaging COVID-19.

Mr Yakasai told German based radio, DW Hausa on Friday that patients with the underlying diseases “died due to inadequate medical attention from the government owned and private health facilities in the state amidst fear of COVID-19 infection.”

“These are categories of people that need special attention which they are no longer having from the health personnel because of fear of coronavirus,” Mr Yakasa said.

He also said most of the private hospitals were not working in the state because of the pandemic.

This might have added to the high rate of fatalities in the state, he explained. He said the state governor had summoned the owners of the hospitals and addressed the issue.

He also stated that four members of Kano’s task force of COVID-19 tested positive for coronavirus. He, however, lamented how some persons were mocking the development which he said may negatively affect the fight against the disease in the state.

He said frontline medical personnel deserved commendation and support, not derision.

Missive to Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, the governor’s spokesperson urged a former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to hand over the isolation centre he donated to the state to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Kwankwaso on April 20, in a statement signed by Ibrahim Adam, spokesperson to Abba Yusuf, former governorship candidate, announced the donation of a 60-bed isolation centre to Kano, located at Miller Road, Bompai.

However, Mr Yakasai said the state government is yet to receive the donation.

Mr Yakasai said the state government only heard about the donation through social media, “we only saw the pictures but we didn’t see the ‘inner’ and the equipment.”

Mr Yakasai debunked media reports that Mr Ganduje, who has had running political battles with his predecessor, rejected the donation.

“We’re appealing to the former governor to tell us where and how are we going to receive the keys of the centre, we are ever ready to collect the donation. We’re appealing for donation from everyone because this is not the time of achieving political scores,” Mr Yakasai said.

Mr Kwankwaso has kept a rather low profile ever since leaving office especially in the aftermath of his failed presidential ambition. He has no spokesperson as his former aide, Binta Spikin, has defected to the ruling APC.

Kano’s rising coronavirus infections

The result announced by NCDC) on Friday showed Kano leading the table for the second straight day ahead of Abuja and Lagos.

While Kano reported 92 new infections Abuja followed with 36 while Lagos fell to the third for the first time with 30 cases.

In all, Lagos remains the Nigeria’s epicentre of the disease with 1,006 cases, followed by Kano with 311 and Abuja with 214.