Nigeria’s coronavirus cases exceed 2,000

Related News

Nigeria has confirmed 238 new cases of coronavirus, raising the country’s total to 2,170.

The figures released late Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), showed Kano leading the table for the second straight day ahead of Abuja and Lagos.

While Kano reported 92 new cases, Abuja followed with 36 while Lagos fell to the third spot for the first time with 30.

In all, Lagos remains the epicentre of the infection with 1,006 cases, followed by Kano with 311 and Abuja with 214. Gombe and Borno took fourth and fifth positions of the total.

Since the start of the pandemic, 351 patients have been treated and discharged across the country. Sixty-eight people have so far been officially confirmed to have died of the virus.

“238 new cases of #COVID19; 92-Kano 36-FCT 30-Lagos 16-Gombe 10-Bauchi 8-Delta 6-Oyo 5-Zamfara 5-Sokoto4-Ondo 4-Nasarawa 3-Kwara 3-Edo 3-Ekiti 3-Borno 3-Yobe 2-Adamawa 1-Niger 1-Imo 1-Ebonyi 1-Rivers 1-Enugu. 2170 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 351, Deaths: 68,” the NCDC wrote on its Twitter handle late Friday night.

BREAKDOWN

A breakdown of all the 2170 cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 1,006 cases, followed by Kano – 311, FCT – 214, Borno – 69, Gombe – 92, Bauchi – 48, Delta – 17, Oyo – 29, Zamfara – 9, Sokoto – 41, Ondo – 13, Nasarawa – 7, Kwara – 14, Edo – 47, Ekiti-11, Borno-69, Yobe-4, Adamawa – 4, Niger – 3, Imo-2, Ebonyi – 3, Enugu – 4, Rivers – 14, Ogun – 56, Osun – 34, Katsina – 40, Kaduna – 35, Akwa Ibom – 16, Taraba – 8, Jigawa – 7, Kebbi–2, Bayelsa – 5, Abia – 2, and Benue, Anambra, Plateau, have one case each.

The number of infected people in the country is expected to rise as the country has entered into the community transmission phase. The country has also increased its testing capacity.

The NCDC said Nigeria now has 18 laboratories for testing COVID-19 and has carried out over 15,000 tests.

READ ALSO:

The 18th COVID-19 testing laboratory was activated at Bayero University, Kano, the second laboratory to be activated in the state.

The agency said it remains committed to rapidly scaling up COVID-19 testing in Nigeria, as outlined in the national testing strategy.

It also called on all citizens to take responsibility for their health by strictly adhering to the public health advisories put in place by the Nigerian government.