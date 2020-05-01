One Dead, 16 Injured In Lagos Tanker Fire

Related News

One person has died in a fire outbreak that occurred at the Oando filling station, Obalende area of Lagos, while 16 others were injured.

This is the second filling station to have encountered a fire incident this week.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the fire occurred when a Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) tanker spilled its content in the front of the filling station.

He said one person died in the fire, while 16 others sustained different degrees of injuries. This includes a fire fighter who sustained serious injuries from the fire.

“The agency received a distress call on the above incident concerning a 45, 000 litre capacity tanker loaded with PMS which was ablaze having fallen on its side directly in front of the petrol station.”

Scene of fire outbreak st Oando filling station, Obalende area of Lagos, Scene of fire outbreak st Oando filling station, Obalende area of Lagos, Scene of fire outbreak st Oando filling station, Obalende area of Lagos,

“Efforts to combat the flames by the agency’s officials and men of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service have been successful and the fire has been extinguished and the station and surrounding buildings protected.

“Unfortunately, the inferno has resulted in a single (1) fatality, fifteen (15) ‘minor casualties’ and one (1) ‘major casualty’ (injured) who happens to be a Lagos State Firefighter. He has been subsequently transferred to the Lagos State General Hospital for treatment while ‘minor casualties’ received on the scene medical attention,” Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He urged members of the public to keep away and allow the responders to conclude recovery and also clear the road for vehicular movement.

A similar fire outbreak occurred on Monday at a NNPC filling station, on Kayode Street, off College Road, Ogba area of the state.

The fire razed a part of the filling station and a car mart nearby. No fewer than 30 cars were burnt in the fire.

LASEMA said the fire occurred when a tanker with 33,000 litres of diesel gutted fire while discharging its content into an underground tank. No fatality was recorded.