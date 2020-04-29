Lagos experiences highest daily recoveries from coronavirus

The 110-bed Isolation Center at Mobolaji Johnoson, Stadium, Onikan, Lagos Island, constructed by the Lagos State Government and Guaranty Trust Bank, unveiled on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
The 110-bed Isolation Center at Mobolaji Johnoson, Stadium, Onikan, Lagos Island, constructed by the Lagos State Government and Guaranty Trust Bank, unveiled on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced the recovery and discharge of 49 patients from the state’s isolation facilities.

This is the highest daily recovery that the state has ever recorded.

The patients were being treated for COVID-19.

The discharged patients have been reunited with their families after testing negative to COVID-19 two consecutive times each.

Giving the breakdown of the discharged patients, the health ministry said 28 are females and 21 males. Eighteen of the patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, while 31 others were discharged from the Onikan Isolation Centre.

“49 #COVID19Lagos patients; 28 females & 21 males including a foreign national – a greek were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba & Onikan to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 18 from IDH, Yaba & 31 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered & tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings,” the ministry wrote on its Twitter handle,

With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 187.

Lagos remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 860 confirmed cases out of 1532 across Nigeria.

As of Wednesday, Lagos has 636 active cases, 187 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 16 transferred cases and 19 deaths.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.