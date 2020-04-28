BREAKING: Nigeria reports highest coronavirus daily figure

COVID-19: Coronavirus-Information [PHOTO: usembassy.gov]
Coronavirus-Information [PHOTO: usembassy.gov]

Nigeria has announced its highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases yet, with the figure for Tuesday at 195.

The announcement was made by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control via Twitter early Wednesday.

The figure brings the total tally for the country to 1532, the agency said.

Lagos leads in the reported cases with 80, followed by Kano with 38.

The total number of those discharged is 255 and deaths 44.

The list of new cases across states is as follows:

80-Lagos
38-Kano
15-Ogun
15-Bauchi
11-Borno
10-Gombe
9-Sokoto
5-Edo
5-Jigawa
2-Zamfara
1-Rivers
1-Enugu
1-Delta
1-FCT
1-Nasarawa

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.