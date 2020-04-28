BREAKING: Nigeria reports highest coronavirus daily figure

Related News

Nigeria has announced its highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases yet, with the figure for Tuesday at 195.

The announcement was made by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control via Twitter early Wednesday.

The figure brings the total tally for the country to 1532, the agency said.

Lagos leads in the reported cases with 80, followed by Kano with 38.

The total number of those discharged is 255 and deaths 44.

The list of new cases across states is as follows:

80-Lagos

38-Kano

15-Ogun

15-Bauchi

11-Borno

10-Gombe

9-Sokoto

5-Edo

5-Jigawa

2-Zamfara

1-Rivers

1-Enugu

1-Delta

1-FCT

1-Nasarawa