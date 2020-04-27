Nigeria reports 64 new cases of coronavirus

Related News

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1,337 on Monday, from 1, 273 reported on Sunday evening by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency in a tweet Monday night said 64 new cases were reported in five states. These are Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Borno, Taraba and Gombe.

It is the second day the number of confirmed cases would fall in the country.

Also, additional 16 people recovered from the disease were discharged on Monday.

The figure was released hours after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the country on the new measures the government intends to adopt in containing the spread of the virus.

A breakdown of the latest update shows that 34 of the new cases were reported in Lagos, 15 in FCT, Borno – 11, while Taraba and Gombe have two apiece.

Lagos remains the epicentre for the outbreak in Nigeria.

NCDC said one case previously reported as a Lagos State case, is now reported as an FCT case. The total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is now at 764 and there are 157 in Abuja, the FCT.

Kano State has not reported any case in the past five days as testing was was discontinued there last week.

On Thursday, the health minister, Osagie Ehanire, said the Kano centre was temporarily closed because some staff of the laboratory were infected with COVID-19. He also comfirmed the centre ran short of some testing reagents.

The NCDC said as of 11:30 pm. April 27, there were 1,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Of these, 255 infected people have recovered and have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the FCT.

A breakdown of all the cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 764 cases, followed by FCT – 157, Kano – 77, Borno – 41, Gombe – 37, Ogun – 35, Osun – 34, Katsina – 30, Edo – 25, Oyo -21, Kaduna – 15, Akwa Ibom – 12, Bauchi – 14, Kwara – 11, Sokoto – 10, Ekiti, Taraba and Ondo – 8, Delta – 6, Rivers – 6, Jigawa – 2, Enugu – 2, Niger – 2, Abia – 2, Zamfara – 2,. Benue, Anambra, Adamawa, Plateau, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Kebbi and Imo have one case each.

Community transmission

The country is already witnessing community transmission of the virus, and to contain the virus, Mr Buhari in his speech this evening mandated the use of face masks or covering for Nigerians especially in public.

“State Governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens,” he said.

In addition to that, Mr Buhari maintained the restrictions on social and religious gatherings and urged Nigerians to adhere with physical distancing and personal hygiene.

While relaxing the total lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and FCT, he introduced new containment measures which he said will protect lives while preserving livelihoods.

Mr Buhari approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, May, 4, but said there will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am.

However, the revised guidelines will not apply to Kano State. This is due to the uncertainty around the COVID-19 testing and contact tracing in the state.

Mr Buhari instead placed the state on a total lockdown for two weeks, while an in-depth investigation is still ongoing.

He said the government has also decided to deploy additional Federal Government manpower, material and technical resources to strengthen and support the State Government’s efforts, with immediate effect.

“The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighboring States,” he added.