Gunmen kidnap commissioner, kill councillor

Yet to be identified gunmen have attacked and kidnapped the Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Folorunso Olabode, while travelling to his hometown in Iye-Ekiti

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the attack occurred at about 7.30 p.m. on Sunday along Isan-Iludun road, as he was travelling with two other occupants in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle he was travelling in, a councillor in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state, was shot and killed during the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command, Amba Asuquo, confirmed the incident and said that a team of policemen has already been dispatched and are on the trail of the abductors in order to secure their release.

Mr Amba said the commissioner and one other occupant was kidnapped.

“The three persons were in the commissioner’s car when they were attacked. One person died on the spot and the other two were kidnapped,” he said.

“We had visited the scene to get on the spot information that can help us and our men are on already on ground combing the expansive forest to fish out the evil men and also recover the abductees.”

The Commissioner for Information in Ekiti, Muyiwa Olumilua, while confirming the development through a statement on Sunday evening, said from initial reports, the kidnappers shot one person in his entourage.

“Governor Fayemi has mandated the security agencies in the state to ensure their prompt and safe release, while assuring residents that adequate measures are ongoing to maintain the peace and security of the State,” said Mr Olumilua.

He also said that the governor promised that all perpetrators of the crime would be brought to book.

The attack adds to the rising cases of kidnapping and other violent crimes in Ekiti and other south west states amidst a delay in the full implementation of ‘Amotekun‘, a regional security network.