Two coronavirus patients die in Osun

The Osun State Government has announced its first deaths from coronavirus. The governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, confirmed the death of two people on Sunday.

Mr Oyetola made the confirmation during a press briefing at the Government House, Osogbo. He also confirmed the 12 new cases earlier reported by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday.

He said out of the 12 new COVID-19 patients, two have died.

“The casualties are from Ede and in Ile-Ife,” he said as he appealed to security officials not to compromise the lockdown order.

He also stressed the compulsory use of face masks across the state.

“The State of Osun made significant progress in the fight against coronavirus in two weeks, having no new confirmed cases and discharging 19 of the 20 successfully without any death. We were on our way to containing the virus, in spite of the galloping figures in other states.

“However, it is saddening that we have recorded 12 new cases in the state, including three of our health workers, with two fatalities, both of whom were males with underlying health conditions”, the governor added.

Speaking further about the locations of the newly confirmed cases, Mr Oyetola said that the cases emerged from Ede, Irewole, Ejigbo and Ife East local government areas of the state.

“Six of the newly detected 12 cases were returnees from neighbouring West African country, Benin Republic; two recently returned to the state from Lagos; three had contact with previous confirmed cases; while the remaining one, who was suffering from Tuberculosis, was hurriedly ferried in from Ibadan.

“The cases we have on our hands are simply the consequences of breaching the lockdown directives of the state government by some citizens of the state”, he added.

“Let us, therefore, obey the directives of the government so that we can return to our normal and unrestricted routines in due time.

“Let me use this opportunity to remind us all that the laws guiding the operation of this lockdown and the general security of the people are in force and the relevant security agencies are on notice to ensure compliance and the safety and security of the people.”