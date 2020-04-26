Two coronavirus patients die in Osun

Osun_State_map
Osun State map

The Osun State Government has announced its first deaths from coronavirus. The governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, confirmed the death of two people on Sunday.

Mr Oyetola made the confirmation during a press briefing at the Government House, Osogbo. He also confirmed the 12 new cases earlier reported by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday.

He said out of the 12 new COVID-19 patients, two have died.

“The casualties are from Ede and in Ile-Ife,” he said as he appealed to security officials not to compromise the lockdown order.

He also stressed the compulsory use of face masks across the state.

“The State of Osun made significant progress in the fight against coronavirus in two weeks, having no new confirmed cases and discharging 19 of the 20 successfully without any death. We were on our way to containing the virus, in spite of the galloping figures in other states.

“However, it is saddening that we have recorded 12 new cases in the state, including three of our health workers, with two fatalities, both of whom were males with underlying health conditions”, the governor added.

Speaking further about the locations of the newly confirmed cases, Mr Oyetola said that the cases emerged from Ede, Irewole, Ejigbo and Ife East local government areas of the state.

“Six of the newly detected 12 cases were returnees from neighbouring West African country, Benin Republic; two recently returned to the state from Lagos; three had contact with previous confirmed cases; while the remaining one, who was suffering from Tuberculosis, was hurriedly ferried in from Ibadan.

“The cases we have on our hands are simply the consequences of breaching the lockdown directives of the state government by some citizens of the state”, he added.

“Let us, therefore, obey the directives of the government so that we can return to our normal and unrestricted routines in due time.

“Let me use this opportunity to remind us all that the laws guiding the operation of this lockdown and the general security of the people are in force and the relevant security agencies are on notice to ensure compliance and the safety and security of the people.”

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.