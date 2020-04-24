Coronavirus: Too early to dip into Nigeria’s pension funds – PTF

Related News

The Nigerian government has said it will not be taking money from the contributory pension fund to provide palliatives to cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for now.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made the stance known at Friday’s daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The Contributory Pension Scheme, which came into existence in 2004, has grown to about N10 trillion, according to the 2019 edition of Pension Fund Asset Summary report released by the National Pension Commission.

Mr Mustapha, who doubles as the chairman of the task force, said the government had considered the idea of borrowing from the fund.

The government, however, concluded that it was too early to dip hands into the fund, he said.

“We had looked at the issue of pension funds. As a matter of fact, we even got the minister of state for education to do us a position paper and our conclusion was that the time is not even right for us to go there.

”(This is) because he entire world order in terms of our economy and in terms of our health system has been disrupted by COVID-19 and the consequences nobody can imagine until probably the dust is settled,” he said.

Pensioners fund

At the briefing, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Wabba, said there was a need to protect the pension funds and the owners.

He warned that the money should not be used for the purpose of providing palliatives.

”The contribution pension is actually not a free money. It is money that belongs to the pensioner, it is in the pensioner’s retirement savings account and it is structured in such a way that he (she) will continue to draw this money throughout his life.

“So clearly speaking, we need to protect those funds and we need to also ensure that the pensioners or the workers that are contributing this money; at the end of the day if they are not working, they should be able to have something to rely on.

”So clearly, I think it should not be used for this purpose,” he said.

With dwindling revenue from crude oil, its mainstay, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Nigerian economy has suffered massive shocks even as officials race against time to raise alternative funding to keep government afloat.