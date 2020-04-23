Coronavirus: Over 40 Nigerian health workers test positive – Minister

A Hospital ward with health workers used to illustrate the story
About 40 health workers in Nigeria have, so far, tested positive for COVID-19, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said.

Mr Ehanire made this known at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.

He cautioned health workers to ensure safety precautions are taken when treating any patient.

”This warning has become necessary due of the number of health workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, They are over forty now.

He said apart from the over 40 health workers, there are others “who have been quarantined in the last 2 weeks due to exposure and have not been able to contribute to efforts of the health sector.”

The federal government had earlier barred private hospitals from treating COVID-19 cases, saying many of the health workers there are not trained to handle such diseases.

At least 17 private hospitals in Lagos have admitted that their staff have been exposed to COVID-19 through patients.

The hospitals were subsequently bared from admitting any patients while their buildings are disinfected.

The federal government has now asked private hospitals willing to treat COVID-19 patients to register with their state’s health ministry and ensure proper training of staff.

Nigeria currently has 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, 197 infected people have recovered and have been discharged while the death toll is 28.

