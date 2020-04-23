Coronavirus Lockdown: 10-year-old allegedly shot by police dies – Father

NIGERIA: Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The 10-year-old boy who was reportedly shot by policemen enforcing the lockdown in Sankara community, Ringim LGA in Jigawa, is dead, the father has informed PREMIUM TIMES.

Abdulkadir Suleiman, the father of the victim, told PREMIUM TIMES that Usman, a primary five pupil, “died while receiving treatment at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on Thursday.”

“He is dead,” he repeated.

Mr Suleiman had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that his son sustained fracture in his head, adding that his condition was critical and he has been unconscious for three days.

“I’m in confusion, I don’t know what to do. I was referred from Ringim General Hospital to Rasheed Shekoni specialist hospital in Dutse the state capital, yet my son’s condition keeps on deteriorating.

“From Dutse in Jigawa, now they referred us to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano where the boy is expected to undergo skull surgery,” the father had said.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of how the teenager sustained wounds on his head when he was allegedly hit by a stray bullet fired by the police bullet who were enforcing lockdown in Sankara market in Jigawa in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Despite lockdown, Nigerians still travelling long distances at night — Police

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Audu Jinjiri, earlier denied the boy was hit by police bullet.

He said the boy sustained a head injury as a result of a stone hurled by youth resisting the lockdown.

The police command in Jigawa had, also, earlier summoned the father of the victim to ascertain his claims.

