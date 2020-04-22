Gunmen kill another Civil Defence officer in Benue

Related News

Gunmen have killed an assistant commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Benue State.

This was disclosed by the security agency in a Wednesday statement by Ekunola Gbenga, the Media Assistant to the Commandant General of the NSCDC.

The unidentified gunmen were said to have killed the officer identified as Abeeka Abeeka at about 4 a.m. Monday in Akile village, Tyo Mu, along Makurdi-Gboko road, outside the officer’s house.

This killing came two weeks after another officer, Joseph Ochogwu, was killed by suspected gun-wielding herdsmen in the state.

According to the statement issued by Mr Gbenga, the slain Mr Abeeka was woken up following an alarm raised by neighbours that some people were coming to attack the village.

“It was gathered that as soon as Abeeka stepped out of his house, one of the gunmen opened fire and killed him,” Mr Gbenga wrote in the statement.

Tyo Mu community, he noted, had experienced a series of clashes in recent times between the indigenes and settlers over land dispute.

“It could be recalled that for some time now, villagers in the area have been engaged in rivalry over land matters as well as contention over rights over economic sites in the area.”

“We have commenced a full scale investigation into the matter to ascertain those behind the dastardly act, while the manhunt of the fleeing bandits was ongoing with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice,” he noted.