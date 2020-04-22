Coronavirus: WAEC, NECO remain postponed indefinitely – Minister

WAEC examination
File photo of students writing exams used to illustrate the story

The Nigerian government has reiterated the indefinite postponement of this year’s West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Both examination bodies had earlier announced the postponement of their exams.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made the stance of the government known at the daily Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Tuesday.

“We have announced that WAEC and NECO for the year have been postponed. This postponement is indefinite at the moment,” he said.

Both examinations were slated for May and June 2020.

The government had on March 19 ordered the immediate closure of all tertiary, secondary and primary schools as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus.

As of Wednesday morning, Nigeria has recorded 782 cases of the disease, of which 197 have been treated and discharged and 25 deaths recorded.

Schools reopening

Nwajiuba said the federal government is working on options for schools to reopen.

He noted that nobody can reopen schools until all efforts have been coordinated by the government.

“We will also be looking at what we will do for schools to reopen. As you recall, we asked that schools be vacated in the last part of March 2020 as soon as this pandemic broke out.

“The lockdown in various parts of the country will definitely affect whether students and teachers come to school or not.

“So nobody can reopen schools until we have coordinated all efforts,” he said.

He further explained that some provisions have been made for students to learn online.

“We have made provisions available online. The Directorate of Information and Communication Technology has opened a portal.

“In conjunction with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the coordinating agency will anchor an alliance with State Universal Basic Education Boards in all the states so that they can key into our design,” he said.

Electronic learning

Mr Nwajiuba said 15 states had already commenced electronic learning for pupils on their local television and radio channels following the stay-at-home orders of the federal and some state governments.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with the government to ensure that their children were made available to learn at the designated hours and channels.

“About 15 states have already commenced learning via different channels that are available in their states, mostly local TV and radio.

“All the programmes they are running are approved by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Commission. Some of those states are Anambra, Lagos, Kaduna, Ondo, Edo, and Ogun. There are different education programmes for different times,” he said.

Challenges

The minister said the biggest challenge of the government is how to reach pupils who are living in rural communities without devices to learn.

“Our biggest challenge is how to reach children who do not have devices. Because they do not have that is why we are pressing with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and NTA as the last end to dial.

“We already have programmes running along those lines with adult education, we just want to instil some of that and make it available for primary and secondary school students,” he said.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.