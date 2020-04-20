Coronavirus: Lagos records no case, Kano 23 as Nigeria’s total rises

Related News

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 665 on Monday from 627 on Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed.

The public health agency in a tweet Monday night said the 38 new cases were reported in eight states. These are Kano, Kaduna, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Gombe, Abia, Sokoto, Ekiti and Borno states.

There was a drop in the daily figures reported on Monday compared to the 86 reported on Sunday.

Three states – Gombe, Abia and Sokoto – reported their first cases of the infection on Monday.

Also, for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak in Nigeria, Lagos State did not report any case, although the state remains the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria.

A breakdown of the latest update shows that 23 of the new cases were reported in Kano, five in Gombe, three in Kaduna, two in Borno and Abia, one case each in the FCT, Sokoto and Ekiti.

The NCDC said as of 11:10 p.m. on April 20, there were 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Of these, 188 infected people have recovered and have been discharged while the death toll rose to 22 from 21 reported on Sunday.

A breakdown of all the cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 376 cases, followed by FCT – 89, Kano – 59, Osun – 20, Oyo – 16, Edo – 15, Ogun and Katsina, 12 cases each, while Kwara, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom have recorded nine cases each.

Bauchi has 7 cases, Gombe – 5 cases, Delta and Ekiti have – 4 cases each, Ondo 3 cases, Enugu, Rivers, Niger, Abia and Jigawa have two cases each, while Benue, Anambra, Sokoto and Borno have recorded one apiece.

A total of 24 states and the FCT have so far reported at least a case of the disease.

Masks

Although Lagos reported no case of the infection on Monday, the state has remained the epicentre of the outbreak in the country.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the daily briefing on COVID-19 on Monday said it will get worse before it gets better.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said from next week, the state government will be mandate the use of face masks by residents.

He said the state will increase the salaries of all health workers in Lagos and will also prosecute and publish the names of patients who lie about their travel history.

In the meantime, Nigerians have been advised to brace up and follow the lockdown measures as the virus is projected to spread across all the 36 states in the country.