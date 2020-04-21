Coronavirus: Nigeria extends airport closure by two weeks

Related News

As parts of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Nigerian government on Monday extended the closure of airports in the country by two weeks.

This decision was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, via his Twitter handle.

The Nigerian government shut all international airports in the country on March 23, for one month. The move was part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

However, the government said emergency and essential flights could be operated from any of the airports within the period.

The Nigerian government, alongside other measures, also announced lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

On Monday, Mr Sirika said the airports would no longer open for commercial operations on April 23 due to the extended lockdown in the three cities.

“As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April 2020.

“They will remain closed for a further two weeks. This is subject to review as appropriate.”

But despite the shutdown, cases of coronavirus across the world have barely subsided as new cases are being announced daily by health authorities.

READ ALSO:

On Monday, Nigeria announced fresh cases of the virus in eight states of the federation.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet Monday night said the 38 new cases were reported in Kano, Kaduna, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Gombe, Abia, Sokoto, Ekiti and Borno states.

There was, however, a drop in the daily figures reported on Monday compared to the 86 reported on Sunday.

By the announcement, Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 665 on Monday from 627 on Sunday, the NCDC disclosed.