Bandits attack Katsina communities, kill 47

Katsina State on map
Katsina State on map

Armed bandits Saturday attacked communities in three local governments of Katsina State, killing 47 persons.

The Katsina State Police Command confirmed the early morning attacks and the casualty.

The command’s spokesman, Gambo Isah, made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Katsina.

He said that the bandits carried out the attacks in Dutsinma, Danmusa and Safana local government areas at about 00:30 hours on April 18.

The spokesman did not give further details, but said that police, army, air force, civil defence and SSS personnel had been deployed to restore normalcy in the affected communities.

In his reaction, President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attacks.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the president said that he is deeply saddened by the latest development, and called on Nigerians not to despair because this administration is ever determined to defeat and crush these criminal elements taking advantage of the lockdown to attack their victims.

According to Mr Shehu, President Buhari said he will not tolerate this large scale killing of innocent people by the bandits, adding that “in line with my commitment to security of the people, these attacks will be met with decisive force.”

The president directed the security agencies not to rest on their oars or lower their guard which will create a vacuum for the bandits to strike.

READ ALSO: Nigerian soldiers kill 105 Boko Haram fighters in battle – Official

While extending his sympathies to the families of the victims, he called on the people to show more vigilance by reporting the activities of criminal elements in their midst.

Katsina is one of the Northwest states that has suffered attacks from bandits in the past few years.

Other states that have suffered similar attacks are Zamfara, Kaduna and Jigawa.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.