Coronavirus: Nigeria records two more deaths, 49 new cases

INFOGRAPH: NIGERIA: 49 new cases reported as of 18th April, 2020.
Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 542 cases on Saturday evening from 493 reported a day earlier.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced in a tweet that 49 new cases were reported in Lagos, Kano, Abuja (FCT), Ogun, Oyo and Ekiti.

With the newest update, there was a drop in the tally of daily figures released by the agency as compared to that of Friday, which recorded the highest daily figure yet.

Also, Nigeria’s death toll from the disease increased from 17 on Friday to 19.

Details of the state’s where the two new deaths were recorded were not provided.

The breakdown of the new cases showed that Lagos has 23 cases, followed by FCT – 12, Kano – 10, Ogun 2, Oyo and Ekiti one apiece.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria, while confirmed cases in Kano have been on the rise since the first confirmed case was announced on Sunday in the city.

The NCDC said so far 542 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. Of this, 166 have been discharged while 19 people have died.

As of the time of reporting, 19 states and the FCT have confirmed at least a case of the virus in Nigeria.

Lagos State has now reported 306 cases, followed by FCT – 81, Kano – 37, Osun – 20, Edo – 15, Oyo – 16, Ogun – 12, Kwara – 9, Katsina – 9, Bauchi, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom – 6, Delta and Ekiti – 4, while Ondo have 3 cases. Enugu, Niger,and Rivers have two cases each, while Benue and Anambra have recorded one each.

Wearing of Mask

While cases have continued to soar in the country, NCDC has recommended that face masks be worn by the elderly with pre-existing medical conditions.

The agency also advised that Nigerians can wear non-medical masks while outside or in gatherings to prevent the spread of the disease.

It said that face masks alone cannot protect Nigerians from COVID-19.

“We must continue to observe social distancing and avoid mass gatherings,” it stated.

