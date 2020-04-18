Coronavirus: Lagos govt speaks on hospital where Abba Kyari died

A photo of First Cardiology Consultants, a private hospital located in Ikoyi, Lagos. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official website of First Cardiology Consultants, https://firstcardiology.org]
A photo of First Cardiology Consultants, a private hospital located in Ikoyi, Lagos. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official website of First Cardiology Consultants, https://firstcardiology.org]

The Lagos State government has said the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, died at First Cardiology Consultants, a private hospital located in Ikoyi.

This is a confirmation of PREMIUM TIMES’ earlier exclusive report on the development. But the hospital had refuted the claim, describing it as a “false allegation.”

The Lagos State commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, on Saturday evening said the confirmation was in response to enquiries by concerned individuals and authorities on the health facility that managed the former chief of staff.

The commissioner said; “Following enquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari on Friday 17th April 2020, the Lagos State Government states that:

“Mallam Abba Kyari died from complications of Coronavirus infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos. This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, COVID-19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.”

The statement added that as a basis for its accreditation, the private hospital “established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State COVID-19 emergency response team.”

However, this is contrary to the earlier position of the health minister, Osagie Ehanire, in his response to enquiries on whether any private hospital had been accredited for the management of Covid-19 or not.

Osagie Ehanire [PHOTO CREDIT: @TheglobalhintC]

Mr. Ehanire said there was no private hospital managing confirmed cases of Coronavirus disease in the country.

Speaking on Friday on the matter during the daily press briefing of the presidential task force on Covid-19, the minister said the management of the disease is difficult and can overwhelm private facilities due to technicalities involved in the management of the pandemic.

He said; “As at today, there is no private hospital that has been accredited to manage Covid-19 case in Nigeria. There is none in Abuja here that I know of. But I think Lagos is looking at some accredited hospitals and there is one large hospital in Lagos that has called me that it wants to become a Coronavirus treatment centre.

“Now the structure of the hospital is that they are ready to remove all the present patients they have there and do nothing but Coronavirus. That will be good because they don’t stand the risk of cross-infection. But if you as a private hospital want to run Coronavirus management, you have to show that you have a doctor who is an infectious disease specialist, nurses and even cleaners who are trained. This is because handling infectious hospital is different from handling others. They need to be trained in infection prevention and protocols.

“…The facility would then be inspected by a team of accreditors who will give you the go-ahead to do it. But while it is not prohibited, there is no hospital that has met those criteria at the moment.”

Speaking earlier on Thursday, the minister had threatened that any private hospital found to be treating Covid-19 patients run the risk of being shut down.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government had also been evasive in its response on the whereabouts of the former chief of staff. The government failed to respond to enquiries by our reporter on the matter.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.