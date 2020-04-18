Coronavirus: Lagos records three more deaths

Related News

Three more patients have died from coronavirus infection in Lagos State, an official announced.

The Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, gave the update on Saturday, saying two of the patients had no travel history or contact with an infected patient.

This brings deaths from COVID-19 to 13 in the state.

“32 new COVID19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on April 17, 2020. Total number of confirmed cases in Lagos now stands at 286.

“Sadly, Lagos has recorded 3 more deaths bringing total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 13,” he wrote.

Mr Abayomi said the deceased patients are two males and one female and two of the patients had previous health problems.

While the two males were said not to have travelled abroad nor had contact with an infected person, the female patient had contact with an infected person who recently returned to Nigeria.

“The deceased are 2 males and 1 female aged 52, 63 and 67. Two of the dead had underlying health issues.

“The 2 males had no travel history or record of contact with any infected person. The female was however suspected to have had contact with an infected person who recently returned to Nigeria, ” he wrote.

As of Saturday, Lagos has 286 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 178 active cases, 90 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, three transferred cases, and 13 deaths.

The commissioner urged citizens to continue to obey the rules given by health experts by keeping a safe social distance, practice good personal hygiene and report suspected cases to the Ministry through 08000CORONA.