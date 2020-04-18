Abba Kyari buried in Abuja

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, who died Friday of coronavirus, has been buried in Abuja.

Mr Kyari was interred at exactly 11:20 a.m. at the military cemetery in Abuja’s Gudu neighbourhood amidst tears from family members and supporters.

The men who lowered the remains of Mr Kyari, from Borno State, were in full personal protective equipment as required by the ministry of health in the burial of coronavirus victims.

Mr Kyari died on Friday at a private hospital in Lagos, about four weeks after he was confirmed positive for COVID-19 after he returned from a trip in Germany.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the departed banker, journalist and politician. Former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and a host of other public figures have extolled the virtues of Mr Kyari, who contracted the fatal virus while on a national assignment in Germany for Nigeria’s power infrastructure.