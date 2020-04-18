Abba Kyari’s body arrives Abuja

Related News

The body of Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, arrived in Abuja on Saturday morning.

This was disclosed by the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu. He posted on Twitter.

“We just received the body of Abba Kyari the deceased Chief of Staff the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private,” Mr Shehu wrote.

“Thereafter, there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits. Well meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Shehu earlier said that Mr Kyari’s remains will arrive in Abuja from Lagos Saturday morning.

It was announced on March 23 how Mr Kyari contracted the deadly virus a few weeks after he travelled on an official assignment to Germany.

He was initially receiving treatment in Abuja before he was transferred to a private hospital in Lagos.

In a March 29 statement, Mr Kyari said his health was improving and urged Nigerians to remain calm about his situation and also maintain proper hygiene.

But on Friday night, the presidency confirmed he had died. Mr Kyari, who wielded considerable political leverage while alive, reportedly had underlying health conditions that may have worsened his health.

Mr Kyari has become the most senior Nigerian government official and politician to die from the virus, which was first reported in the country in February. About 16 other Nigerians have died from the virus