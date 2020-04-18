Abba Kyari, Buhari’s Chief of Staff, is dead

Related News

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, is dead.

Mr Kyari died of coronavirus and was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Lagos for the disease.

His death was announced by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a Tweet early Saturday.

“Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon,” Mr Adesina wrote.

Mr Kyari had on March 23 tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

On March 29, Mr Kyari issued a statement on his decision to move to Lagos for “further test and observation.”

The statement was the first official confirmation of his COVID-19 status since he was reportedly confirmed positive six days earlier.

In his statement, he said; “I have made my own care arrangements to avoid further burdening the public health system, which faces so many pressures.”

“This is a precautionary measure: I feel well, but last week I tested positive for Coronavirus, the pandemic that is sweeping the world. I have followed all protocols the government has announced to self-isolate and quarantine,” he said.

The perceived secrecy surrounding the management of Mr Kyari’s medical condition further heightened the agitation by Nigerians for information on the whereabouts of arguably Nigeria’s most powerful presidential aide.

Some Nigerians on social media had also speculated that Mr Kyari was flown abroad.

Although Mr Kyari did not disclose the hospital where he was receiving treatment, some sources suggested that he was treated at First Cardiology Consultant (FCC), a highly-sought-after private cardiology-focused hospital located in Ikoyi, Lagos.

One of the sources who does not want to be named due to patient’s confidentiality guideline and sensitivity of Mr Kyari’s case matter confirmed to our reporter that the chief of staff became very sick.

But First Consultant Hospital was evasive when PREMIUM TIMES contacted it on Friday.

While Mr Kyari received treatment at a private hospital, the health minister warned private hospitals to stop treating COVID-19 patients and refer suspected cases promptly to the various publicly established facilities across states.

Mr Kyari’s death is believed to be among the four new deaths announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late on Friday.

The NCDC said Nigeria’s death toll increased to 17 on Friday from 13 on Thursday.

Nigeria has 493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including the 17 deaths while 157 people have recovered and have been discharged.

Mr Kyari was first appointed chief of staff to the president in 2015 when Mr Buhari came to power. He was reappointed last year after his principal won reelection.

According to a statement by the presidency when he was first appointed, Mr Kyari held Bachelors and Masters Degrees from the University of Cambridge and the University of Warwick in Law and Sociology. He worked with the New Nigeria Development Company, New Africa Holdings, African International Bank, the United Bank for Africa, Unilever, and Mobil in various capacities over the years.