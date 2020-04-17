Coronavirus: Nigeria records 35 new cases, total now 442

35 new cases reported as at 10:20pm, 16th April, 2020.
35 new cases reported as at 10:20pm, 16th April, 2020.

Nigeria on Thursday confirmed 35 new cases of coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases in the country to 442.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet said the new cases were reported in three states – Lagos, Kano and Oyo – and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The breakdown of the new cases showed that Lagos has 19 cases, followed by FCT with 9, Kano – 5, and Oyo, 2 cases.

Lagos remains the epicentre for the outbreak in Nigeria, while confirmed cases in Kano have been on the rise since the first confirmed case was announced on Sunday in the city.

The NCDC said as at 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, there were 442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Of this, 152 have been discharged while 13 people have died.

As of the time of reporting, 19 states and the FCT have confirmed at least a case of the virus in Nigeria.

Lagos State has now reported 251 cases, followed by FCT – 67, Kano – 21, Osun – 20, Edo – 15, Oyo – 13, Ogun – 9, Katsina – 7, Bauchi, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom – 6, Kwara and Delta – 4, while Ondo has 3 cases. Enugu, Niger, Ekiti, and Rivers have two cases each, while Benue and Anambra have recorded one each.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been advised to expect a rise in the number of infections as the government intensifies contact tracing and testing to identify those who may have been exposed to the virus.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has also warned that the government will sanction private hospitals in Nigeria who are treating COVID-19 patients without permission.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.