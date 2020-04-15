Coronavirus: Lagos experiences highest daily recovery from disease

Related News

Sixteen more patients who previously tested positive to COVID-19 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from the Lagos State facilities, an official has announced.

The 16 recoveries is the highest daily recovery recorded in Lagos since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country on February 27.

This brings to about 40 per cent, the recovery rate from the disease in the Nigerian commercial capital.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, announced on Wednesday that the 16 patients were discharged following their full recovery from the virus. He said they have been reunited with their families.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the discharged patients comprise 14 males and two females. The total number of patients who have recovered from the disease in the state is now 85.

“I have more great news from our isolation facilities. 16 persons; 14 males and 2 females including 3 foreigners – 1 British, 1 Chinese and 1 Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society.

“The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba and 2 from Onikan Isolation centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19. This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85,” he wrote on Twitter.

As of Wednesday, Lagos State has 217 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 122 active cases, 85 recovered cases, two evacuated cases, three transferred cases and seven deaths.

While the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria stands at 373, Lagos has over half of the cases, with 217 cases, followed by the Federal Capital Territory which has 58 cases.

Mr Sanwo-Olu urged citizens to play their part in breaking the chain of the virus by practicing social distancing, and good personal hygiene.

“As our front line health workers record successes in the battle against #COVID19, we are duty bound as citizens to break the chain of transmission of the infection by staying safe at home, practicing social distancing and adopting the highest possible personal hygiene.

“We will continue to do our best as Government to cushion the effect of this lockdown by re-energizing our welfare package. Please keep faith with us as we work to win this battle together,” he wrote.