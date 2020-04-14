Nigeria records highest daily increase of coronavirus cases Tuesday

Related News

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were announced on Tuesday evening, bringing the total confirmed cases in Nigeria to 373.

The 11 new cases bring to 30 the total number of new cases announced on Tuesday.

This is the highest daily figure reported by the health agency since the beginning of the outbreak in Nigeria in February.

All the new cases occurred in Lagos. This implies that Lagos State reported 25 new cases of the virus on Tuesday. This is also the highest daily figure recorded in the state.

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 214.

The additional cases were announced within an hour after the NCDC announced 19 new cases in four states – Lagos, Kano, Edo, Akwa Ibom – and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Till date, 373 cases have been confirmed, 99 cases have been discharged and eleven deaths have been recorded in Nigeria

“Out of the total confirmed cases, 263 are still active, 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths reported,” the agency said.

As of the time of reporting, 19 states and the FCT have confirmed at least a case of the virus in Nigeria.

Lagos State has now reported 214 cases, followed by FCT – 58, Osun – 20, Edo – 15, Oyo – 11, Ogun – 9, Bauchi, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom – 6, Katsina – 5, Kwara and Kano – 4, while Ondo and Delta have 3 cases each. Enugu, Ekiti, and Rivers have two cases each, while Niger, Benue, and Anambra have recorded one each.

Community transmission

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said Nigeria could record more cases as there is now evidence of community transmission in the country.

Mr Ehanire, during the Presidential Task Force media briefing on Monday, stated that there is early evidence of community transmission and this reinforces the urgency of physical distancing, use of mask, maintenance of hygiene as well as strict adherence to the lockdown measures.

He also said the increasing number of confirmed cases is a result of improvements in testing capacity in the country.

He advised Nigerians living in any neighbourhood where many people have tested positive, to go for testing.

The country now has about 11 testing centres where COVID-19 cases can be tested.

However, testing is not recommended in the absence of symptoms because COVID-19 might not show during the incubation time, he said.