Coronavirus: Nigeria records 19 more cases, total now 362

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria rose to 362 on Tuesday as 19 new cases were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The public health agency in a tweet said the new cases were reported in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and four states: Lagos, Kano, Akwa Ibom and Edo.

A breakdown of new cases shows that 14 cases were reported in Lagos, two in the FCT, while Edo, Kano and Akwa Ibom recorded one case each.

The NCDC said, “as at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.”

Till date, 362 cases have been confirmed, 99 cases have been discharged and eleven deaths have been recorded in Nigeria

“Out of the total confirmed cases, 259 are still active, 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths reported,” the agency said.

As of the time of reporting, 19 states and the FCT have confirmed at least a case of the virus in Nigeria.

Lagos State has now reported 203 cases, followed by FCT – 58, Osun – 20, Edo – 15, Oyo – 11, Ogun – 9, Bauchi, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom – 6, Katsina – 5, Kwara and Kano – 4, while Ondo and Delta have 3 cases each. Enugu, Ekiti, and Rivers have two cases each,while Niger, Benue, and Anambra have recorded one each.

Community transmission

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said Nigeria could record more cases as there is now evidence of community transmission in the country.

Mr Ehanire, during the Presidential Task Force media briefing on Monday, stated that there is early evidence of community transmission and this reinforces the urgency of physical distancing, use of mask, maintenance of hygiene as well as strict adherence to the lockdown measures.

He also said the increasing number of confirmed cases is as a result of improvements in testing capacity in the country.

He advised Nigerians living in any neighbourhood where many people have tested positive, to go for testing.

The country now has about 11 testing centres where COVID-19 cases can be tested.

However, testing is not recommended in the absence of symptoms because COVID-19 might not show during the incubation time, he said.

The minister also advised that Nigerians can wear face mask, including improvised ones, while at public places, in order to protect themselves and others from contracting COVID-19.

“A layered cotton fabric over the mouth and nose guards against particle emission during laughter, exclamation or loud talk and may offer mutual protection to wearers, especially where social distancing may not be achieved, or where close contact may not be avoided with certainty, such as markets,” Mr Ehanire said.