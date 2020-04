Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja by 14 days.

Mr Buhari announced the extension Monday evening in a televised broadcast.

He said the extension was to further check the spread of COVID-19 which has infected 323 people in Nigeria and caused 10 deaths.

The 14 days extension commences from today night.

The president appealed to Nigerians to obey the directive and others by different state governments.

“This is not a joke. It is a matter of life and death,” he said.