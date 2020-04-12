Most Lagos, Ogun robbery reports ‘false alarms’ – Police

Related News

The police in Lagos have said that most of the reported cases of robberies in different parts of the metropolis are false alarms raised to cause panic in society.

Several other phone calls to police hotlines turn out to be pranks from the callers, the police added.

Hashtags like #OgunUnrest and #LagosUnrest have trended on Twitter for days with residents reporting robbery cases in Alagbado, Agbado, Ijaiye, Abule Egba, Agege, Ogba, Akute, Ota, and Sango areas of both Lagos and Ogun states.

Multiple residents in Ogun State had told PREMIUM TIMES that they had been unable to sleep since the lockdown began a week ago due to the robberies.

A Twitter user; @sheikh_Shuayb, who said he resides at Ile-ogbo axis of Abule Egba, raised an alarm in the early hours of Sunday that a robbery was ongoing at Olaniyi, Abule-Egba, calling the police to the rescue.

“@PoliceNG There is a robbery going on at Olaniyi (Abule-Egba) now. Please come to our rescue. #LagosUnrest,” he tweeted.

An hour later, he tweeted that the situation was under control.

While reacting to the reported cases, Bala Elkana, the Lagos State Police spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES that most of the reports are not true, as people kept calling the police, only to put them in distress to watch while nothing was happening in those communities.

He said the reported cases at Ogba, Abule Egba, Agege and some other areas are only false alarms.

“People are just at home being creative, sending panic messages, both Ogun and Lagos,” he said.

The Actual Robberies

Mr Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said there were only three real cases of robberies, one in Ogun community and two in Lagos communities.

He said hoodlums and miscreants have devised a new way of robbing people during the lockdown different from the reports being circulated on the social media.

“You know their style? They will step out in the name of supremacy fight, just to create confusion and draw people from their houses and start stealing from them and snatching phones.”

He said there was a cult clash within Ogun communities close to Alakoko area, and the area had been battling this for the past four, five days while the Ogun State police command had been making arrests.

He said during the ‘staged’ supremacy fights, they loot from people, steal phones, especially from those who refuse to sit in their houses.

“Due to the proximity of the community to Lagos State, once the clash starts, the Lagos State Command receives multiple calls from people on robbery and hoodlums disturbing the area and we rush there.”

“Because we are very close to the community, we had to send some of our men to help them, and also because those hoodlums trying to escape the Ogun State police split into Lagos communities. Nine of them were arrested yesterday,” Mr Elkana said.

He said seven hoodlums were also arrested at Apapa area of Lagos after staging a supremacy fight and looting from residents.

“Those reports are not real, I’m giving the scenarios of the real cases,” he said, at the mention of Ogba, Abule Egba, Agege and other communities.

“We had another incident at the Ilaje-Ajah community, they had issues two days ago. You know these people have hostility for years because of dredging. Because these guys are on lockdown, they cannot come out to dredge again, so they started fighting themselves just to steal also. We got 20 of them arrested,” he said.

Mr Elkana said whenever the hoodlums start fighting, they cause commotion in the communities to draw people out and because people do not sit in their houses, they steal from them.

“Those are the few attempts we have, all others are false.”

“They keep on stretching our people, we push them and they go, not nothing there. What we did to them now is that we deployed all our tactical units last night permanently to those areas,” he said.

The Night Watch

In a bid to foil robbery attempts, residents and youth of communities in Lagos and Ogun states are reportedly holding night watch to secure their neighbourhoods.

In videos shared by some residents, few youth are seen holding bin fire, some holding cutlasses, as a way of safeguarding their communities.

A Twitter user, @iamAbiodunAA tweeted:

“We were up throughout the night (#AbuleEgba). Police were patrolling sha, but can those police alone face those criminals? The police knows what to do. This is where anti robbery squad is needed not local police with oversized uniform. #LagosUnrest #OgunUnrest.”

Another user, @2tolu tweeted;

” We are securing the area ourselves… over 100 men on standby.. thanks to Nigeria police too @PoliceNG I have seen 6 patrol van moving area the area #abuleegba #LagosUnrest .. I rep Clem Road… Agbado area. ”

@Eleojoflow; “We couldn’t sleep all night. Boys in the area mounted the street with bonfire, to protect the area. Called emergency number severally, said RRS is aware. Even as I type this we didn’t hear any siren not to talk of seeing physical police.”

Mr Elkana described the bonfires and night watches as another strategy used by the hoodlums to cause panic in the communities and steal.

“That is the style of some of the hoodlums in the name of protecting their communities, they raise false alarms so that they will be able to come out in the name of protecting their communities. They are part of the hoodlums who want to steal.

“They are looking for opportunities to come out on the street since they had been on lockdown, so as to justify their coming out.

“Why will they create bonfires? This is to tell you that they are another set of hoodlums that just want to be on the streets.”

Mr Elkana said the SARS team, Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, Anti-Cultism Units, Raiders, and the Rapid Response Squad teams have been released into the communities so that when the hoodlums make attempts, they meet strong teams there.