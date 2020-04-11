Coronavirus: Cross River orders workers to resume work

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade
Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade

The governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade, has ordered civil servants from grade level 10 in the state to resume work on Tuesday, April 14.

Mr Ayade’s spokesperson, Christian Ita, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The ‘no mask, no movement’ policy of the state government is still in force and applicable to the civil servants, the statement said, adding that “all returning civil servants are to receive nose masks from the COVID-19 Response Task Force through their respective permanent secretaries”.

The statement said that while mass gatherings of all kinds such as worships, weddings, burials remain prohibited, residents would be allowed into public places such as markets, malls, sports, and banks if they use appropriate mask.

“All nose masks to be used in the state must be locally made, with the place of origin clearly marked.

“The sale of masks made by the Cross River State Garment Factory is prohibited. Masks are to be distributed free of charge,” the statement said.

Governor Ayade recently stirred controversy by saying people with face mask need not practice social distancing as they are already protected from contacting the coronavirus.

The ban on vehicles and flights from other states has been extended for two weeks.

Cross River state has no confirmed case of coronavirus.

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus has exceeded 300.

