Coronavirus: Lagos Records Another Death

Akin Abayomi speaking while seated with Governor Sanwo-olu and Hon. Tunde Balogun
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has announced the death of another COVID-19 patient on Saturday.

The patient died in a private hospital in Lagos after suffering from COVID-19 complications, the commissioner announced .

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos,” he tweeted.

The details of the death was not disclosed by the commissioner.

This brings the total deaths from coronavirus in the state to four.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor and the COVID-19 Incident Commander said on Friday that the state has had “100 per cent recovery” from the COVID19 cases from the cases admitted and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

As at Saturday, Lagos had 163 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 111 active cases, 46 recoveries, two evacuated cases and three deaths.

