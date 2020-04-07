Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms 16 more cases — total rises to 254

Related News

Nigeria has announced 16 more cases of COVID-19, the virus that has killed six people so far in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced late Tuesday that the total number of cases in the country is now 254.

Ten new cases were found in Lagos, while two apiece were found in Abuja and Oyo State. Delta and Katsina recorded one each.

So far, 44 patients of the virus have been treated and discharged while six died.

“As at 09:30 pm 7th April, there are 254 confirmed cases 44 discharged 6 deaths For more info- http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Lagos- 130 FCT- 50 Osun- 20 Oyo- 11 Edo- 11 Bauchi- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Kaduna- 5 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-2 Benue- 1 Ondo- 1 Kwara- 2 Delta- 1 Katsina-1,” the NCDC tweeted at about 9.31P.M.

The latest death is a medical doctor who died in Katsina, Governor Aminu Masari announced earlier.

The deceased, aged 60, died at the Nigeria Air Force Reference Hospital, Daura, three days ago.

Mr Masari, who made the disclosure at a press conference on Tuesday in Katsina, said the deceased owned a private hospital in Daura and had visited his home state, Kogi, from where he travelled to Lagos some weeks ago.

Mr Masari said after returning to the state, the deceased fell sick and was admitted at the hospital, where he died three days ago.

He said the deceased samples were taken to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for diagnosis before his death and was diagnosed positive to Coronavirus.

“We have received bad news of COVID-19. The deceased samples showed COVID-19 positive.

“Before his death, he was also diagnosed for hepatitis and hypertension, three years ago,” he said.

The governor said the state medical response team was in Daura taking samples of all those that had contact with the man before his death.