Coronavirus Lockdown: Naira Marley, three others granted bail

Related News

Popular Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has been released on bail.

The Lagos police spokesman, Bala Elkana, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that the singer’s proposed arraignment could not hold today (Tuesday) as earlier announced hence the bail.

He said, “Naira Marley was granted bail today (Tuesday) since the court is not sitting today. Not just him, but the three other people who were in police custody were granted bail to report back tomorrow (Wednesday) when the court will be in session.

“Naira Marley and the other three persons slept in custody on Monday, the intent was to take them to court today but since the court was not in session, we can’t keep on holding them, so they were granted bail to report back tomorrow (Wednesday)”.

The spokesperson did not state if a former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Babatunde Gbadamosi, and his wife were among those granted bail.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police ordered the popular musician to submit himself for questioning after he attended a birthday party despite the lockdown in Lagos.

Naira Marley was among the celebrities that attended the birthday of Abdulrasheed Bello, the husband of actress Funke Akindele. Mr Gbadamosi has also admitted being at the party and apologised for it.

Both the actress and her husband on Monday pleaded guilty to hosting the party despite the coronavirus lockdown.

They were sentenced to 14 days of community service and fined N100,000 each by a magistrate court in Ogba, Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, who confirmed that Naira Marley was in their custody, said he will also be charged to court.

Mr Odumosu said the police have launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party.