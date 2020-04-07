Top Lagos politician arrested for attending Funke Akindele’s party

Babatunde Gbadamosi (Photo Credit: Channels TV)
The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Babatunde Gbadamosi, and his wife for attending Funke Akindele‘s party which took place at her residence on Saturday.

The actress hosted a house party in celebration of her husband’s birthday amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

The party had over 20 attendees which violates the government order.

Mr Gbadamosi, a politician who recently decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), owns the estate and also confirmed attending the party in an apology video posted on online.

He said he attended the party thinking he would meet the celebrant’s family but things changed an hour later when more people arrived.

Funke Akindele was arrested on Sunday and moved to Panti where her husband joined her on Monday morning. They were arraigned and both pleaded guilty before Ogba Magistrate court.

They were sentenced to 14 days of community service and a fine of N100,000 each.

Singer Naira Marley, who was also at the party, has also been arrested, Bala Elkana, Lagos police spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES.

Coronavirus: Police arraign actress Funke Akindele, husband

The state attorney-general, Moyosore Onigbanjo, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said all those who attended the party held in Amen Estate in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos would be prosecuted once apprehended.

She said Mrs Akindele and her husband will provide “the names, addresses and telephone numbers of every person who attended the party within 24 hours”

Meanwhile, Mr Elkana on Tuesday told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Gbadamosi and his wife are at panti.

“He and his wife reported at the State CID Yaba. They also attended the party organised by Funke and her husband”, his message to this newspaper read.

