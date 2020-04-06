Coronavirus: Lagos can’t cope with 5,000 cases in four weeks, commissioner warns residents

Related News

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, says the state cannot cope with the spread of coronavirus if an exponential increase is recorded in one or two weeks.

He said this during a presentation on Monday on the trend of coronavirus in the state for the past two weeks, encouraging Lagosians to play their part in flattening the curve of the infection.

“If we see most of the cases in a very short period of time, it will quickly overwhelm the Lagos state health infrastructure.

“If we see 5,000 cases in four weeks or two weeks, we do not have the capacity to cope with that and most other countries do not have the capacity to cope with that,” he said.

He said the state has been showing a slow increase in the rate of Covid-19 cases different from the projection, but there is a need to flatten the curve to enhance the efficiency of the strategies.

“Vaccines are being developed, logistics are being perfected, with a flattened curve, there is a greater chance that patients with Covid-19, particularly those with complications will survive,” the commissioner said.

Flattening the COVID-19 curve

Showing the logistics and projections for COVID-19 in the state, the commissioner said there can be a steep rise of cases if there is no intervention.

“There is no cure for COVID-19, if you catch it, you either eliminate the virus yourself or we give you treatment to help you fight the infection.”

He said in cases of individuals with comorbidity, this weakens their immunity, giving the virus a chance to overwhelm their immunity and can result in death.

“There are more local transmissions in the state, which suggests that Lagosians need to adhere strongly to the directive of the government, otherwise things might go out of hand.

“If we are able to prolong the time frame when we are seeing cases, it is helpful in flattening the curve. Flattening the curve gives health workers the time to plan, create possible treatment, come up with possible vaccines and cope with the number of cases,” he said.

COVID-19 Projection

“By projection, Lagos is meant to have at least over 40,000 cases but the state has only recorded 120 cases,” Mr Abayomi said.

Mr Abayomi said if there was no intervention, there could be a steep rise in the number of cases, but with contact tracing and effective strategy, a decline in the number of cases will be recorded.

He stressed the role of community ownership and responsibility in flattening the curve through compliance with all the directives and policies of the state.

The commissioner said other countries have recorded an exponential rise in cases, but Lagos has been able to flatten the curve through effective strategies.

He urged citizens to continue to support the government through civil responsibilities and complying with all the directives given to curb the spread of the virus.