Funke Akindele, husband plead guilty in court for violating coronavirus lockdown

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele was on Monday arraigned before a magistrate court in Ogba, Lagos, for violating the coronavirus lockdown directive of the Lagos State Government.

The actress was arraigned alongside her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello (JJC Skillz) before magistrate Aje Afunwa by the Nigerian Police.

They were arrested on Sunday night for throwing a birthday in their Amen estate residence on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the policemen arrived her residence at Amen Estate off Lekki-Epe Expressway in three patrol vehicles.

At the magistrate court on Monday, Akindele and her husband pleaded guilty to the one-count charge read to them.

They pleaded guilty to breaching the Lagos infectious diseases regulation (2020), which prescribes N100,000 fine or a month jail time for violators.

The charge was filed against them by the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo.

The proceedings are still on.

They are awaiting the verdict of the magistrate.