Coronavirus: Ghana enters critical week with over 15,000 test results expected

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, says his government will make a determination this week on whether or not to extend the two-weeks restriction of movement in some parts of the country.

According to the President, the decision to do so will be based on laboratory test results of 15,384 of the 19,276 persons traced to have had contact with COVID-19 patients.

Addressing the nation on the measures taken against the spread of Coronavirus on Sunday, his fifth national update, President Akufo-Addo said the results of the tests will determine the nation’s next course of action.

“We are, thus, about to enter a critical phase in our fight in the coming week as the Ghana Health Service is due to receive the results of some fifteen thousand, three hundred and eighty-four (15,384) out of nineteen thousand, two hundred and seventy-six (19,276) persons who have been reached through contact tracing. It is the results of these tests that will determine our future course of action.

“So in the course of the coming week, a determination will be made as to whether or not to extend the duration of the two-week restriction on movement and the implementation or otherwise of any more enhanced measures to deal with the virus,” the President said.

Government’s Intervention

The president also announced a three-months free water for all Ghanaians as parts of efforts to tackle the spread of the disease.

“The Ghana water Company and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure stable supply and electricity during this period. In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply.

“Furthermore, government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, that is April, May and June. All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned are also going to be mobilised to ensure the supply of water to vulnerable communities” he said.

Meanwhile, the president has extended by two weeks, the closure of Ghana’s borders to human traffic until further notice.

Current COVID-19 Situation

As of April 5, 2020, a total of 214 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Out of the number, three persons have fully recovered, 49 have been discharged and are receiving care from home while five have lost their lives to the disease.