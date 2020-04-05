Nigeria records eight new cases of COVID-19

Related News

Nigeria has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19. This brings the number of confirmed cases of the disease in the country to 232.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said on Sunday evening that the new cases were reported from three states: Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kaduna.

With the new cases, a total 18 cases were announced on Sunday by the agency.

NCDC in its breakdown said that five of the new eight cases were found in Lagos, two in FCT and one in Kaduna.

Also, the number of infected people who have recovered from the virus in the country increased from 27 to 33.

The deaths from the disease have also increased to five.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the fifth death which occurred in Lagos and was that of a 36-year-old man, according to officials.

Lagos State still has the highest number of infected people with 120 reported cases, followed by the FCT with 47, Osun – 20, Oyo – 9, Edo – 9, Bauchi – 6, Akwa Ibom – 5, Kaduna – 5, Ogun – 4, Enugu and Ekiti – 2 each, while Rivers, Benue and Ondo have recorded one case each.

Increasing cases

The number of infected people across the country has continued to increase as Nigeria tries to contain the spread of the virus.

The country has also increased to nine the laboratories used to test for COVID-19.

Nigerians were also advised to obey the lockdown order issued by the federal government in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Some other states have also imposed partial lockdown in their states.