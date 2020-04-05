JUST IN: Police arrest Funke Akindele

Related News

The police have arrested popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.

She was arrested on Sunday evening for holding a house party amidst coronavirus lockdown.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the actress hosted a party to celebrate her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello’s birthday, in their Amen Estate home, Lagos on Saturday.

Following the party, the family came under attack for flouting government directives on total lockdown and ban on large gatherings to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party had in attendance singer Naira Marley, actress Eniola Badmus and a host of other guests.

Funke Akindele on Sunday defended herself. She said in a video on her Instagram page that the guests at the party had been in the estate before the lockdown. She also later apologised for hosting the party.

Arrest

A source living at her estate told PREMIUM TIMES that policemen came to her house with three patrol vehicles on Sunday evening.

“We saw police vehicles stormed her house. We don’t know the reason for that. They left not quite long,” the source who spoke with our correspondent under condition of anonymity said.

The police later confirmed the arrest.

“The Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband.

“Police detectives from the State CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location. Funke Akindele was arrested. An investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.

They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April 2020 or risk being declared wanted,” Lagos police spokesman Bala Elkana wrote in a statement.

Risk of fine, jail term:

With the violation of the government-ordered lockdown and ban on large gatherings, the couple now risks a fine or jail term as comeuppance for the violation.

The Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.

“Where there is a violation of a close down or stay at home order, security agencies shall have power to arrest without warrant and may detain any person who violates the close down or stay at home order for at least forty-eight (48) hours.

“Where the arrested person is found guilty, the person is liable to a fine of one Hundred Thousand Nara fine (N100,000.00) or one (1) month imprisonment or three (3) months Community service,” it reads in part.