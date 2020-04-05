Coronavirus: Nigeria records ten new cases, total now 224

Related News

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 as the total number of infected persons rose to 224.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed on Twitter that the new cases were reported in three states: Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Edo.

According to the public health agency, six of the new cases were reported in Lagos, two in the FCT and two Edo.

Of the total 224 confirmed cases, 27 people have recovered and have been discharged while five deaths have been recorded.

Details

Based on the data from NCDC, Lagos still has the highest number of confirmed cases in the country.

Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo. As at 11:15 am 5th April there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths pic.twitter.com/zztdRENzUF — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 5, 2020

A breakdown of the data shows that Lagos as at Sunday morning has recorded 115 cases, FCT – 45, Osun – 20, Oyo – 9, Akwa Ibom – 5, Ogun – 4, Edo – 9, Kaduna – 4, and Bauchi – 6. Enugu and Ekiti have two cases each, while Rivers, Benue and Ondo have recorded one each.

Contact tracing

Nigeria has continued to grapple with containing the spread of the disease as cases continue to increase.

Globally, as of Sunday morning, over 200 countries across the world have recorded at least a case.

Also, the number of infected people continues to increase globally with over one million infected, over 65,000 deaths and over 253,000 recoveries.