Coronavirus: Nigeria records ten new cases, total now 224

Coronavirus update on Nigeria as of 11 :15, April 5.
Coronavirus update on Nigeria as of 11 :15, April 5.

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 as the total number of infected persons rose to 224.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed on Twitter that the new cases were reported in three states: Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Edo.

According to the public health agency, six of the new cases were reported in Lagos, two in the FCT and two Edo.

Of the total 224 confirmed cases, 27 people have recovered and have been discharged while five deaths have been recorded.

Details

Based on the data from NCDC, Lagos still has the highest number of confirmed cases in the country.

A breakdown of the data shows that Lagos as at Sunday morning has recorded 115 cases, FCT – 45, Osun – 20, Oyo – 9, Akwa Ibom – 5, Ogun – 4, Edo – 9, Kaduna – 4, and Bauchi – 6. Enugu and Ekiti have two cases each, while Rivers, Benue and Ondo have recorded one each.

Contact tracing

Nigeria has continued to grapple with containing the spread of the disease as cases continue to increase.

Globally, as of Sunday morning, over 200 countries across the world have recorded at least a case.

Also, the number of infected people continues to increase globally with over one million infected, over 65,000 deaths and over 253,000 recoveries.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.