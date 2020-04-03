Residents of Ondo community ‘flee’ as suspected herders kill three

Related News

Residents of Arimogija community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State are reportedly fleeing their community after suspected herders killed three persons during the week.

The residents also alleged that a helicopter came into the forest and dropped some ammunition for the herders.

They said the matter was reported at the police station but no action was taken by the security agencies.

The police confirmed the killings and said they were on the trail of the murderers.

A resident of the town who gave his name as Adedeji said residents are deserting the community for fear of an attack by the bandits.

“The herders have killed three people in this community, in just one week,” he said.

“They killed a rice farmer, Jacob Odushe and his son, Adura this week. They killed another boy, Victor Ejeh. The boy’s corpse was found in the bush after a week that he was declared missing.

“The cuts on his body showed that he was killed by the bandits.

“Again few days ago, a helicopter was sighted in our community and we later found out that the helicopter brought some arms and ammunition into the bush for the herdsmen to continue in their attack against us.

“We want to appeal to the state government to come to our aids. We need serious presence of security agencies in this community and we don’t want to be taking laws into our hands.”

State reaction

The Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Security Matters, Jimoh Dojumo, confirmed the killings in the community but said the governor had sent some security agents there to maintain law and order.

“I have been there with some people, the people were so embittered about the man and his son that were killed. As they saw us, they started protesting but I was able to calm them down,” Mr Dojumo said.

“They were apprehensive of the fact that they said they saw a particular helicopter that came to the bush and they were suspecting that the helicopter brought some Fulani to the place to come and attack them probably at night.

“But Mr Governor has sent some solders there, as I am talking to you, soldiers are patrolling the community.”

Also, police public relations officer, Tee Leo-Ikoro, told PREMIUM TIMES on the phone the command was on the trail of the suspects who perpetrated the act.

He, however, denied that members of the community were fleeing, saying, “the community is intact.”

“You know if people commit such a crime, they will not stay there, they must escape, so the police are trailing them and we will sure arrest them,” Mr Leo-Ikoro said.

Attacks by suspected herdsmen in the state have suddenly returned after a period of respite.

Two league football players were taken hostage at Ipele, along Akure-Benin expressway last week.

They were only set free after paying a ransom.